Deputies, medics respond to crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Multiple medics responded to a crash in Preble County on Saturday night.
Deputies and medics were dispatched just before 9:35 p.m. to State Route 725 and Fairhaven College Corner Road on reports of a crash, according to Preble County Dispatchers.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that multiple medics were being dispatched to the scene.
No additional information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Preble County Sheriff’s office about what caused the crash and how many people were hurt.
We will update this story.
