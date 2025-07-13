Deputies, medics respond to crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Multiple medics responded to a crash in Preble County on Saturday night.

Deputies and medics were dispatched just before 9:35 p.m. to State Route 725 and Fairhaven College Corner Road on reports of a crash, according to Preble County Dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that multiple medics were being dispatched to the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Preble County Sheriff’s office about what caused the crash and how many people were hurt.

We will update this story.

