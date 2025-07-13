Man arrested after deadly shooting at Ohio bar

LICKING COUNTY — A 59-year-old man was arrested after a deadly shooting at an Ohio bar.

The shooting happened at Louie’s Corner House in Buckeye Lake around 11:50 p.m., according to our news partner, WBNS TV, in Columbus.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, 42-year-old Benjamin Hawk, who had been shot. Deputies pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities searched for Richard Lindgren in connection with the shooting. This came after a nationwide warrant for murder was issued for him. He was arrested out of state, the sheriff’s office told WBNS.

Deputies are working on bringing Lindgren back to Ohio.

The shooting remains under investigation.

