Food manufacturing company to close local facility next year

DAYTON — A food manufacturing company will close a Miami Valley facility next year.

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Cargill confirmed its intention to close its Dayton facility, but “will remain operational” for the next 20 months, according to a spokesperson.

The Dayton facility is located at the 3200 block of Needmore Road.

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This will allow time for production ramp-down and to enable supply chain adjustments, the spokesperson told News Center 7.

“We remain fully committed to continuing to serve our customers in this market and to supporting our employees through the transition,” the spokesperson said. “Cargill also remains committed to Ohio and continues to operate 15 facilities across the state, employing nearly 1,000 people.”

Cargill has a shipping and receiving dock located in Sidney.

Its corporate headquarters is in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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