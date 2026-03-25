Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Dayton on Tuesday night, a Dayton Police Department Major confirmed to News Center 7.

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The shooting was reported at N St. Clair Street and E Second Street around 9:25 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch said.

News Center 7 crews on scene said at least a dozen police cruisers are blocking the area.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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