Man in custody after U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — U.S. Marshals have named the suspect taken into custody after a large police presence in a Dayton neighborhood on Monday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) served a warrant for a fugitive in the 700 block of Edgemont Avenue, a spokesperson with the agency.

That fugitive was identified Tuesday as Terrance Devon Gay Sr.

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Shots were fired while authorities were on scene.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw four SWAT trucks arrive, and authorities were using crime scene tape to block the area.

Gay Sr. is booked in the Montgomery County Jail on federal charges, felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This story is developing, and we will continue to provide updates.

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