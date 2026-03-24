Flames still showing at Fuyao over 24 hours after first initial call

MORAINE — Fuyao Glass America has been actively burning for over 24 hours.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be in Moraine with a LIVE look at the scene on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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A fire that started on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at the Fuyao Glass America has continued throughout the day Monday, and is still on fire as of Tuesday morning.

News Center 7’s crews on scene still see flames coming out of the roof of the building.

Firefighters can be seen on ladders, spraying the roof with water.

We will continue to follow this story.

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