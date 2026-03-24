Firefighters battle fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton crews are on the scene of a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The call came out just before 1:30 a.m. to the 30 block of North Jersey Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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No additional information was available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

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