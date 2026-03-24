Teen listed in Ohio AG missing persons database shot, killed

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy who has been listed on the Ohio Attorney General’s missing persons website since 2024 is dead.

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Nazir Owens, 15, was shot and killed in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue in Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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No suspects have been identified in the shooting.

WCPO-9 reported that Owens was reported missing when he was 13 and has been listed on the Ohio Attorney General’s missing persons website since.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office couldn’t tell our media partner if Owens was still considered missing before his death.

Local law enforcement agencies enter missing persons into the database, according to the office.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-3542.

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