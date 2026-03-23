Fiscal officer who spent nearly $10M on gold coins removed from office

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A judge has removed Miami Township Fiscal Officer Robert Matthews from public office after he attempted to invest nearly $10 million of township funds in gold coins.

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Visiting Montgomery County Judge Jonathan P. Hein ruled that Matthews violated state law and township policy in March 2025 when he withdrew the money without receiving approval from trustees.

The ruling follows an investigation by the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, which found that Matthews overstepped his legal authority.

Under Ohio law, fiscal officers are prohibited from spending township funds without the authorization of at least two township trustees.

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The attempted purchase involved a $9.7 million withdrawal from a township investment account.

The transaction would have resulted in more than $380,000 in transaction fees and $32,000 in annual storage fees for the township.

The purchase was never completed because the township finance director blocked the funds transfer after the bank alerted them to the activity.

Ohio Yost sought the permanent removal of the fiscal officer following a one-day trial earlier this month.

Yost previously served as the Ohio Auditor of State, where he developed the Fiscal Integrity Act to establish a removal process for fiscal officers accused of reckless conduct.

Yost criticized the unauthorized investment attempt.

“He overstepped his authority by a mile, playing King Midas with money that didn’t belong to him,” he said. “Miami Township deserves dependable elected officials who operate within the bounds of the law.”

The legal process to remove Matthews began last year.

In October 2025, Yost secured a court order temporarily suspending Matthews from his elected duties while the state pursued his permanent removal from office.

Matthews is now barred from holding any public office for four years. Miami Township officials can now begin the process of appointing a new fiscal officer to the vacant position.

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