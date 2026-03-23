Reckless driver dies after running red light, hitting multiple vehicles in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A reckless driver died after running a red light and hitting multiple vehicles in Butler County over the weekend.

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Around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver operating a Mazda6 vehicle westbound on State Route 129.

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The vehicle exited onto State Route 747, where it sideswiped a silver SUV before continuing northbound on SR 747.

The driver then made a U-turn and proceeded southbound on SR 747.

As the vehicle approached the SR-129 bridge, it ran a red light and struck a Ford F-150 head-on.

The Mazda then struck a guardrail and came to rest on the bridge.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to UC West Chester Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. The driver’s identity has yet to be released.

The driver and the passenger of the Ford F-150 were transported to UC West Chester Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the SUV that was sideswiped were not injured.

State Route 747 was shut down in both directions while emergency crews responded and investigators processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.).

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