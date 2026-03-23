Ohio teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old student pleads guilty

COLUMBUS — A former Ohio English teacher pleaded guilty after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student last May.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Jamelah Daboubi, now a former teacher at Horizon Science Academy Columbus High School, was charged with sexual battery.

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Daboubi pleaded guilty in February to amended charges of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to our news partners, WBNS.

On April 2, 2025 someone was looking for the 15-year-old boy and saw that Daboubi’s car was parked in front of her home, according to court records.

The person walked up to the car and reportedly saw the teacher jump off the teenager’s lap.

The student reportedly admitted to police that he had an inappropriate relationship with Daboubi, and they allegedly kissed in the car, according to court records.

Text messages processed by authorities reportedly show that the woman and teenager had an inappropriate relationship.

Daboubi was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, but the hearing was continued. A new sentencing date has not been set yet.

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