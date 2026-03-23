Fire still active at Fuyao Glass America hours after first report

Hours after the first reported call on Sunday night in Moraine, Fuyao Glass America is still on fire.

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Amber Jenkins will be in Moraine with a live look at the scene LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak

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Firefighters were dispatched to the 2800 block of Stroop Road around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Moraine Fire Marshal Doug Hatcher said the fire had started on the roof of the new coding factory.

Crews on scene said that they can still see flames coming from the roof of the building.

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No injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 has reached out to the City of Moraine and the Ohio EAP for comment.

We will continue to follow this story.

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