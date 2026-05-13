UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on U.S. 35 in Montgomery Co.

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 6:20 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on U.S.35 in Montgomery County.

Riverside police reopened Westbound U.S. 35 at Woodman Drive just after 6:15 a.m.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a crash on U.S. 35 in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

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WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta continues to monitor this crash and has ways for you to get around it LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Riverside officers and medics were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. to a crash on Westbound U.S. 35 just past Woodman Drive.

OHGO cameras show that all lanes are closed WB U.S. 35 at Woodman Drive.

It also shows the ramp from Woodman Drive to Westbound U.S. 35 is shut down.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is injured, and what caused the crash.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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