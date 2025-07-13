Health officials report first plague death since 2007

ARIZONA — Health officials have reported the first plague death since 2007, according to CBS News and the AP.

Plague is generally rare in humans, as an average of seven cases are reported annually in the United States.

The person who most recently died had the pneumonic plague and lived in Coconino County, Arizona.

The last plague death happened after an individual interacted with a dead animal infected with the disease in 2007, according to county health officials.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chair Patrice Horstman said. “We are keeping them in our thoughts during this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no additional information about the death will be released.”

Additional details, including the victim’s identity, were not immediately available.

According to the AP, plague is a bacterial infection known for killing millions in 14th-century Europe.

However, the disease is easily treated with antibiotics today.

There are three types of plague: the bubonic plague, the septicemic plague, and the pneumonic plague.

The bubonic plague is the most common form and spreads naturally among rodents like rats and prairie dogs, both stations report.

The septicemic plague spreads through the whole body, and the pneumonic plague infects the lungs.

The AP reports that the pneumonic plague is the easiest to spread and most deadly.

The bacteria are transmitted through the bites of infected fleas that can spread it between rodents, pets and humans.

People can also get plague through touching infected bodily fluids. Health experts recommend taking extra care when handling dead or sick animals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most cases happen in rural areas of northern New Mexico and northern Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

