Police investigate reported shooting near busy intersection in Dayton

DAYTON — Police responded to a reported shooting near a busy intersection in Dayton late Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported near the intersection of N Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue around 10:55 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio search and rescue teams continue to help with Texas flooding recovery efforts
- Officers locate body believed to be missing 8-year-old boy; Person of interest in custody
- Browns rookie, former Ohio State RB, arrested in Florida
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.
Additional details on what happened here were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group