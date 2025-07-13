Ohio search and rescue teams continue to help with Texas flooding recovery efforts

OHIO — Several teams from Ohio are currently helping with recovery efforts after the deadly flooding in Texas.

Catastrophic flooding over the Fourth of July weekend has killed at least 129 people in Central Texas, including more than two dozen campers and counselors from an all-girls Christian camp.

More than 170 people are still missing, according to CBS News.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) personnel are currently working with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Governor Mike DeWine said the Ohio crews are in three separate units, “combing through the devastation left behind by last week’s catastrophic flash floods.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, 20 troopers with the OSHP Mobile Field Force and multiple ODNR K9 units are expected to be in Texas for a week.

“When Ohio sees another state suffering, we don’t hesitate to help. Troopers tell me that the enormity of the destruction is unlike anything they’ve ever seen, especially in the area near Camp Mystic, but they remain motivated to do all they can to help,” DeWine said.

DeWine added that he’s proud of the people who volunteered their time for this mission.

“I thank our Ohio teams for their selfless dedication to the citizens of Texas, and Fran and I continue to pray for everyone impacted by this tragedy,” he said.

