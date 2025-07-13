Ohio ranks in top 10 states with highest drug death toll, study shows

OHIO — Ohio ranked in the top 10 states with the highest drug death toll, according to a new study.

In a new report from Boston Personal Injury Lawyers, Stone Injury Lawyers, Ohio ranked ninth overall when comparing drug overdose deaths in the year 2022.

Stone Injury Lawyers analyzed CDC data from 2022 to gather the number of fatal drug overdoses in each state and cross-referenced the numbers with the population of each state to determine where drug-related fatalities were occurring the most disproportionately.

Ohio ranked ninth overall with 5,144 deaths caused by drug overdose in 2022 alone, according to the report.

That means that for every 100,000 people, 45.6 deaths occurred.

The state with the highest number of drug-related deaths was West Virginia, with 80.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

South Dakota had the least amount of drug-related deaths, with 11.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

Surrounding states like Kentucky, Indiana, and Pennsylvania all ranked in the top 15.

Kentucky ranked sixth overall with 53.2 deaths per 100,000 people, Indiana ranked 12th overall with 41.0 deaths per 100,000 people, and Pennsylvania ranked 13th with 40.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

