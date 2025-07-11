Texas Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 team receives activation orders

VANDALIA — An Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) team is being activated to respond to Texas following the devastating flooding that hit part of the state.

A spokesperson for OH-TF1 said they received activation orders from the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue System for a Canine Mission Ready Package Friday afternoon.

Three team members and two canines have been directed to respond to Central Texas.

The team is expected to leave for Texas Friday evening.

