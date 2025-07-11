Local

Texas Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 team receives activation orders

By WHIO Staff
Texas Extreme Weather Upton County sheriff deputies do search and recovery work on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Ingram, Texas, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, after the Fourth of July flood. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) (Jay Janner/AP)
VANDALIA — An Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) team is being activated to respond to Texas following the devastating flooding that hit part of the state.

A spokesperson for OH-TF1 said they received activation orders from the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue System for a Canine Mission Ready Package Friday afternoon.

Three team members and two canines have been directed to respond to Central Texas.

The team is expected to leave for Texas Friday evening.

