Woman accused of holding child’s hand on stove burner facing charges

MORAINE — A Moraine woman is facing charges after allegedly holding a child’s hand to a hot stove.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Sarah Niyonzima, 30, on felonious assault and endangering children charges on Thursday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

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A sergeant with the Moraine Police Division was notified of a reported child abuse victim at Dayton Children’s Hospital on May 8.

The boy had severe burns covering about one-third of his hand, as well as burns to the tops of his fingers, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

The child told the sergeant that Niyonzima held his hand on a stove burner turned to high as a punishment.

The boy said this was the third time she had done this to him, according to court documents.

Niyonzima was arrested that same day and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where she remains.

She’s scheduled to appear in court next week.

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