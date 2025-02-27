School bus catches fire while taking Ohio students to school

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS — A school bus caught on fire while taking kids to school in northern Ohio Thursday morning.

The bus was on the way to Monticello Middle School in Cleveland Heights when it burst into flames, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Photos shared by the Cleveland Heights Fire Department show a large fire and black smoke coming from the middle of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District bus.

The bus driver “acted quickly” and was able to get all students off the bus and to safety.

The students were picked up by another district vehicle and were taken to school, WOIO reported.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

