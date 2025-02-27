‘Just like another day;’ Neighbors react after pair reportedly kidnaps boy, pours bleach on his face

DAYTON — A man and a woman are accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old boy and pouring bleach on his face during one of several attacks on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson breaks down court records and talks to neighbors about what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident started in the 800 block of West Hillcrest Avenue when Dayton police responded to reports of a kidnapping around 1:40 p.m.

Reka Jarmon, 33, and DeMarcus Pleasure, 37, are accused of going into the home, attacking the child, and then forcing him into a car, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Steven Bauer said officers were called to a complaint of abuse at an address on Lexington Avenue around the same time.

Court records indicate that the pair took the boy to an address in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue, attacked him again and poured bleach on his face.

The boy “sustained injuries to his eyes and face as a result of this assault,” court records read.

James More lives just a few doors down from the suspect’s home on Lexington Avenue.

“The city we live in is harsh,” More said. “This nothing new for real, our city is a big crime city so when you hear something like that, it’s just like another day for real.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group