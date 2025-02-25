Woman arrested after reportedly kidnapping, attacking a child in Dayton, police say

DAYTON — A 33-year-old woman was arrested after a reported assault and kidnapping in Dayton over the weekend, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Dayton police responded to reports of a kidnapping on West Hillcrest Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Around the same time, officers were also called to a complaint of abuse at an address on Lexington Avenue, according to Bauer.

When officers arrived at the address on West Hillcrest Avenue, they learned that a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man went into the house and started attacking a 12-year-old.

The suspects allegedly forced the child into a car and drove to a house on Lexington Avenue, Bauer said.

They reportedly attacked the child again at the house.

Officers found the 12-year-old at the Lexington Avenue address and called for medical help, according to Bauer.

Officers on scene arrested the woman, but it is unclear what charges she may be facing.

Bauer said investigators determined that the 12-year-old may be a sexual assault suspect.

CARE House detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating.

