Injuries reported after school bus crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Authorities are responding to a school bus crash in Shelby County Monday afternoon, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Houston Road around 3:30 p.m.
The dispatcher said they received reports of injuries, but further information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
