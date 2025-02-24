Woman accused of hitting Ohio Wingstop employee with SUV after argument

A woman is facing charges after reportedly hitting a Wingstop employee with an SUV last week.

Columbus Division of Police officers were called to a Wingstop in south Columbus around 6:45 p.m. on Friday on reports of a person hurt after being hit by a car, our news partners at WBNS reported.

When they got to the scene, police found a female victim suffering from lower leg injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Court documents obtained by WBNS reveal that the victim told detectives she was working at the Wingstop when she got into an argument with the suspect, 36-year-old Stefannie Cook.

The victim said she went to the back of the restaurant to get away from Cook, but Cook allegedly entered through the back and started to assault her.

Both Cook and the victim were punching each other when the fight moved outside to the back of the restaurant.

Cook then reportedly got into a Honda CR-V, drove at the victim, and hit her as she tried to run away, WBNS reported.

After hitting the victim, Cook continued to drive forward and hit the restaurant, pinning the victim between the wall and the Honda, according to court documents.

Cook was later taken into custody at her home and interviewed. She was ultimately arrested and booked into the Franklin County Jail.

