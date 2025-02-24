Local bakery closing after over 20 years of business

NEW CARLISLE — A local bakery has announced it will close its doors after over 20 years of business.

Cake Creations said its last day will be this spring, according to social media.

The bakery stated it is sad to say goodbye after over two decades of business.

“The decision to close our doors hasn’t been easy but due to some ongoing health issues that have made it hard for me to keep up with daily operations, it is the right choice at this time. Our final day open will be Saturday, April 26,” Cake Creations said in a Facebook post.

The bakery is located at the 11000 block of W. National Road in New Carlisle.

