Boss shoots, kills employee during work-related argument, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man has been charged with the fatal shooting of his employee in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

According to a post on Gwinnett County Police social media, 40-year-old Michael Todd has been charged with Malice Murder and Felony Murder along with other charges.

Police say 43-year-old Donald Stewart was shot and killed after an argument with Todd about their employment.

Todd was Stewarts’ boss, according to police, and the argument was work related.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Stewart with a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital where he later died, police say.

