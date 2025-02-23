KKK flyers distributed in local neighborhood

VANDALIA — Residents of a Vandalia neighborhood woke up Sunday to find flyers from the KKK distributed along the street.

The flyers have themes of KKK celebration and deportation of immigrants.

The flyers also advertise the Trinity White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan with groups in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

The Vandalia police have been made aware of the flyers, but homeowners in the area say they were told there’s not much that officers can do.

