Juvenile accused of making shooting threats toward Ohio high school

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Police arrested a juvenile who reportedly posted threats against an Ohio high school on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WBNS-10 TV obtained a photo of the alleged threats from Groveport Police Department Chief Casey Adams.

The threats were posted on the suspect’s Instagram story, according to Adams.

In part, the post read “I’m shooting up Groveport Madison High School 2-24-25...”

TRENDING STORIES:

The post said there were “10 targets” and described a style of gun.

Adams said police opened an investigation Friday afternoon and arrested the juvenile on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect is a former student at Groveport Madison High School, according to WBNS-10.

They were booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on an inducing panic charge.

“There is no acceptable reason to post threats of violence on social media or any other communication platform, and the Groveport Police Department will investigate and hold those who chose to create alarm to our community responsible for their irresponsible actions,” Adams said.

Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group