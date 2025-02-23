Area middle school demolition to begin this week

FAIRBORN — The demolition of Baker Middle School is set to begin this week, according to a press release from Fairborn City Schools.

Mound Waste and Recycling will begin demolishing the building Monday, Feb. 24, the release says.

The street Baker Middle School sits on, Lincoln Drive, will be closed for safety reasons, according to the release.

Fairborn City Schools says the demolition will be from 7 a.m. to dusk daily. The entire property will be closed and considered a demolition site, the release says.

The school will be placing souvenir bricks on the corner of Dayton Drive and Lincoln Drive every morning by 10 a.m. and can be taken on a first come, first served basis, the release says.

