15-year-old boy seriously injured in accidental shooting

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy has serious injuries after an accidental shooting on Saturday, according to Elyria Police Department Captain Bill Lantz.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were called to the 1100 block of Melvyn Lane in Elyria for reports of a shooting at approximately 3:37 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lantz said upon arrival, officers went inside the house and found the teen with a gunshot wound.

Medics responded to the scene and provided medical care.

The teen was taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center but later transferred to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Lantz said a preliminary investigation found that the shooting appears to be accidental.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Elyria Police Department Detective Robinson at (440) 326-1212.

This shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group