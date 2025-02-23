15-year-old boy seriously injured in accidental shooting

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy has serious injuries after an accidental shooting on Saturday, according to Elyria Police Department Captain Bill Lantz.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Melvyn Lane in Elyria for reports of a shooting at approximately 3:37 p.m.
Lantz said upon arrival, officers went inside the house and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
Medics responded to the scene and provided medical care.
The teen was taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center but later transferred to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
Lantz said a preliminary investigation found that the shooting appears to be accidental.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Elyria Police Department Detective Robinson at (440) 326-1212.
This shooting remains under investigation.
