City spends millions to buy old Rite Aid building

VANDALIA, Montgomery County — The City of Vandalia will spend $2.15 million to purchase an old Rite Aid Building, according to a spokesperson for the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vandalia City Council voted to move forward with the purchase during a meeting on Feb. 17.

TRENDING STORIES:

The building is located at the corner of National Road and Dixie Drive, at 10 W. National Road

“This location is critical for future development, and it’s important for the City to have the ability to control what type of development goes in at this strategic location,” Interim City Manager Kurt Althouse said.

The money for this purchase comes from Vandalia’s Job Creation and Revitalization Fund, which was created in 2022.

The fund was created after community members expressed concerns about development in the business corridor.

The spokesperson said this money is used to “strategically invest in development opportunities.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group