Teacher dies after suffering medical emergency at Ohio high school

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A teacher at a southwestern Ohio high school has died after going into cardiac arrest in his classroom on Thursday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

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The medical emergency happened at Harrison High School in Hamilton County.

Our media partner obtained an email sent out by the district that identified the teacher.

“Early this morning, we had a medical emergency at the high school, with a staff member, math teacher Steve Coffman,” the email said.

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The email added that nearby teachers and the Project Adam Team administered emergency medical care before Coffman was hospitalized.

He was transported to Mercy West, where he later died, WCPO-9 reported.

High school students were dismissed early after the incident on Thursday, and Friday classes have been canceled.

Southwest Local School District board president Jeff Biddle told our media partner that he is a family friend of Coffman.

“It’s just a terrible day for their family and the district,” Biddle said. “He was a wonderful man. My wife was a babysitter for their children.”

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