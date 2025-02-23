28-year-old man dead after crash on busy interstate

WAYNE COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 in Wayne County Saturday night, according to Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 149-mile marker before 9 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found a 2007 Toyota Corolla in the median.

Cedric Wolter, 28, of Green Forks, Indiana was driving at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to Retter.

I-70 E was shut down at the 145-mile marker for about three hours while Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene.

“The family and loved ones of Cedric Wolter are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragic loss,” Retter said.

This crash remains under investigation.

