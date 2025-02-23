‘Serious traffic accident’ reported on I-70 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY — Richmond police posted on social media warning the public to avoid eastbound I-70 due to a crash.

The crash is near the 149 mile marker of eastbound I-70, according to Richmond police.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area of the 𝟏𝟒𝟗𝐦𝐦 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐈-𝟕𝟎 due to a serious traffic accident,” the post says.

Richmond police have deployed drones at the scene to assist in the crash investigation, the post says.

Authorities advise drivers to find an alternate route as there may be ‘significant delays’ and for drivers to use caution in the area.

