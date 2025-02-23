$3,000 worth of trading cards stolen from Meijer, police say

BRIMFIELD — The Brimfield Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of trading cards from a local Meijer, according to a post on the department’s social media.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police say the trading cards were stolen from the Meijer on Talmadge Road, according to our news partner WOIO.
TRENDING STORIES:
- KKK flyers distributed in local neighborhood
- 28-year-old man dead after crash on busy interstate
- City spends millions to buy old Rite Aid building
The man allegedly stole the cards around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, the post says.
Officers ask anyone with additional information to contact Brimfield police.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group