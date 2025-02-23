$3,000 worth of trading cards stolen from Meijer, police say

BRIMFIELD — The Brimfield Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of trading cards from a local Meijer, according to a post on the department’s social media.

Police say the trading cards were stolen from the Meijer on Talmadge Road, according to our news partner WOIO.

The man allegedly stole the cards around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, the post says.

Officers ask anyone with additional information to contact Brimfield police.

