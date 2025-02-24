Local high school girls basketball team makes history with 1,000th program win

FORT LORAMIE — A local high school girls basketball team made state history this weekend.

The Fort Loramie Redskins won its 1,000th game in program history by beating Middletown Christian, 65-31, Saturday in the Division VII District Final at Tecumseh High School.

They became the first girls’ basketball program in the state to reach 1,000 wins, according to social media.

The Redskins scored 21 unanswered points to start the game and never looked.

Senior Avery Brandewie led all scorers with 22 points while Victoria Mescher added 20.

Fort Loramie improved to 22-3 overall as they won its 31st district title.

Their next game will be Wednesday against Delaware Christian at Vandalia Butler High School at 6 p.m.

Fort Loramie Redskins wins 1,000th game in program history Photo contributed by Fort Loramie Redskins (via X) (Fort Loramie Redskins (via X) /Fort Loramie Redskins (via X))

