Flock Safety camera spots vehicle with reported missing girl; man arrested

NEW PARIS — A 52-year-old man was arrested after a Flock Safety camera spotted a vehicle with a reported missing girl.

The New Paris Police Department wrote on social media that one of their Flock Safety cameras alerted them to a missing person out of Texas on Feb. 19.

When deputies arrived, they did not find the vehicle.

Later that afternoon, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office sent another Flock alert.

“Around 1:34 p.m., while sitting in the 400 block of N Washington, a vehicle was observed traveling north that matched the description of the Flock alert. The registration was confirmed to match, and a traffic stop was initiated in the vehicle,” the department said on Facebook.

Officers found a man in the driver’s seat and a girl in the passenger seat.

“The female gave her name, and it was confirmed through Preble County Dispatch, that she was the missing juvenile. She was transported to Preble County Children Protective Services and left in their care,” the department stated.

The driver was taken into custody. He has been identified as 52-year-old Joel Domingo Dominguez Martinez.

Online jail records indicate he remains in the Preble County Jail.

Martinez has been charged with a felony count of interference with custody and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

The incident remains under investigation.

