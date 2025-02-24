College athletes, staff evacuate after bus catches fire on interstate

INDIANA — Some college athletes and staff were forced to evacuate after a bus fire on an interstate Sunday.

The bus caught fire around 4 p.m. on Interstate 275 northbound in Indiana, our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

It was carrying the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team after a game against Northern Kentucky, according to a social media post.

The IU Indianapolis athletic department stated on X, formerly Twitter, that the bus “experienced a mechanical issue” and caused a fire.

“All members of the team and staff evacuated the bus without injury,” they said.

WCPO said no injuries were reported. Dispatchers told them police were working to determine the cause of the fire.

