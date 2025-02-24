‘Really remarkable;’ Cat survives 3 weeks trapped in sofa during move

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — What started as a story of heartbreak ended with a purr-fect ending for one family.

They thought they would never see their cat again after she disappeared during a cross-country move.

When their storage unit arrived in Colorado after a three-week delay, they found a lot more than just furniture inside, CBS-affiliate KKTV reported.

Sunny-Loo’s ordeal began late last year.

“It was really hard on my heart and made me really sad,” 12-year-old Hannah Hanson said.

Family and friends kept searching, but after nearly a month it wasn’t looking good.

“I didn’t know how I was going to tell my girls that we’re going to stop searching,” Andy Hanson said.

While the family grieved their lost kitty, a storage unit with their furniture was crisscrossing the West Coast with a stowaway inside.

“Three weeks and 1,050 miles of road,” Andy said.

Their furniture didn’t arrive until late January.

As the family started to unwrap their hide-a-bed sofa they heard a noise.

“I heard a meow,” Hannah said.

The hide-a-bed was hiding a kitty.

Sunny-loo had gotten stuck in a hole and was without food or water for three weeks.

She was weak and emaciated but alive.

“Medically, I don’t know. I don’t have an answer as far as how this cat survived that ordeal,” Emergency Veterinarian Dr. Erin Dixon said. “It’s really remarkable.”

“We feel that she fought to stay alive for us,” Kristen Hanson said.

Sunny-loo spent three days in the ICU and her vet team still can’t believe she made it.

