Man facing 13 formal charges in connection to violent armed robbery

KETTERING — A man has been formally charged in connection to a violent armed robbery in Kettering.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Bernard Schuler, 48, on the following charges on Tuesday:

Two counts of aggravated robbery

Two counts of felonious assault

Two counts of abduction

Two counts of kidnapping

Two counts of theft

One count of grand theft (motor vehicle)

One count of having weapons under disability

One count of disrupting public services

As previously reported on News Center 7, Schuler is accused of robbing David Parenti in the 1700 block of West Stroop Road around 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Parenti told News Center 7 that he played dead in hopes that the attack would stop.

“I played dead. And he guessed it may be a good time for him to get away. So he left. I didn’t know, I struggled to get out unwrapped from all the tape and all the findings I had me under,” he said.

Parenti said at one point Schuler used duct tape on his.

“Sat on me, and began taping me up. I mean, duct tape across the mouth, the nose, my hands, my legs,” he recalled.

Schuler was arrested in Hamilton County but has since been transferred to Montgomery County.

He remains booked in Montgomery County Jail.

Schuler is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

