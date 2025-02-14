Person pistol-whipped, tied up with duct tape during armed robbery, police say

KETTERING — A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a violent armed robbery in Kettering.

On Feb. 10 around 9:55 p.m., Kettering police were called to the 1700 block of West Stroop.

Dispatchers had received calls reporting someone banging on their neighbor’s doors for help and someone inside their vehicle honking their horn and yelling for help.

Police determined the person asking for help had been the victim of an armed robbery.

The victim was pistol-whipped “several times” before being tied up with duct tape and having their wallet, phone, and vehicle stolen, according to Kettering police.

Police identified Bernard Schuler as the suspect.

Schuler was taken into custody in the Cincinnati area.

He is facing charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, abduction, kidnapping, having weapons under disability, and theft of a motor vehicle.

