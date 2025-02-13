UPDATE: Police ID suspect accused of stealing from local store

KETTERING — UPDATE:

Police said they have identified the suspect accused of taking “several hundred dollars worth of merchandise” from a local store.

Kettering police did not name the suspect but said they appreciate the public’s assistance.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police are looking for someone accused of taking “several hundred dollars worth of merchandise” from a local store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a post on social media with the suspect’s picture, Kettering Police Department said the theft occurred on Feb. 12 around 1:45 p.m. at Gordon Food Service.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information about the theft is asked to call police at (937) 296-2555.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group