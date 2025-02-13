Home sustains damage after late-night fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A home suffered damage after a fire broke out late Wednesday night.

Huber Heights firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Rest Haven Road at 11:45 p.m. on initial reports of a structure fire.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters saw fire in the back of the house with heavy smoke.

Photos and video from the scene showed smoke coming from the back of the house as firefighters remained at the scene.

We are working to learn the extent of damages and if there are any injuries.

News Center 7 will update this story.

