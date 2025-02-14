‘I played dead;’ Man covered in bruises thankful after surviving violent armed robbery

KETTERING — A man beaten up and bruised is thankful after surviving a violent home-armed robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on both News Center at 11:00 and News Center 7 Daybreak, a man is facing multiple charges in connection to a violent armed robbery Monday night in Kettering.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Stroop Road around 9:55 p.m.

Police identified Bernard Schuler as the suspect.

David Parenti told News Center 7 that he played dead in hopes the man would stop the attack.

“I played dead. And he guessed it may be a good time for him to get away. So he left. I didn’t know, I struggled to get out unwrapped from all the tape and all the findings I had me under,” he said.

Parenti said at one point the suspect used duct tape. He also struggled to maintain consciousness but knew if he didn’t, he might not survive.

“Sat on me, and began taping me up. I mean, duct tape across the mouth, the nose, my hands, my legs,” he recalled.

Schuler was arrested in Hamilton County. He is facing almost a dozen charges.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group