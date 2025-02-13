Former Ohio State quarterback, team captain dies

SAN DIEGO — A former Ohio State quarterback has died, according to Sports Illustrated and Bucknuts.

Jim Karsatos, who was 61, died after recently being hospitalized due to a heart condition, Bucknuts says.

Karsatos was team captain and quarterback for the Buckeyes in the 1980s and helped defeat Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl, according to Sports Illustrated. He played with Ohio State for six years before he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, Sports Illustrated says.

Karsatos founded a financial advising firm called Karsatos Financial Network after his football career, according to Sports Illustrated.

Karsatos was from Fullerton, California and had returned to California in recent years. Karsatos is survived by his three adult sons Nick, C.J. and Danny, Bucknuts says.

