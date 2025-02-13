13-year-old charged with murder of 64-year-old Ohio woman

FAIRFAX — A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 64-year-old Ohio woman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The teen was charged in Hamilton County Juvenile Court with murder in connection to the death of Shelia “Denise” Tenpenny, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tenpenny was found dead on Feb. 2 inside her Fairfax home in northeastern Hamilton County.

On Feb. 6, investigators revealed that Tenpenny’s killer had likely been injured while committing the crime and reached out to the public for help locating them.

The teen was taken into custody on Feb. 12.

Investigators have not released their identity.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group