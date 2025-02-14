School bus sustains damage after crash on icy road

CONCORD TWP. — A school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

The crash involved an SUV and a school bus, according to the Concord Township Fire Department.

They said rain transitioned to ice and led to some tough conditions.

“All occupants were okay, and everyone was checked at the scene with no injuries,” the department said on social media.

Photos showed the SUV sustained rear-end damage. The school bus entrance door was damaged.

They said while the crash was minor, it served as a reminder to slow down and drive carefully.

The department added while the roads might look wet, they could be iced over.

