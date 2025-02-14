Victim of violent armed robbery says he worried ‘I might not survive’

KETTERING — A man said he is glad to be alive after being the victim of an armed robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

David Parenti said it all started with a knock on his door on Feb. 10 in the 1700 block of West Stroop Road, as previously reported on News Center 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

Parenti said he cracked his front door open, but was skeptical since it was around 10 p.m.

Police said Benard Schuler pushed his way into the home, pointed a gun at Parenti and demanded money.

Parenti said when he refused to give Schuler money, he was hit several times in the face with a pistol.

Parenti says he tried to fight back, but Schuler overpowered him. Parenti says he gave Schuler all the money he had in his wallet, and Schuler attacked him again.

He said he struggled to maintain consciousness but knew if he didn’t, he might not survive.

“Sat on me, and began taping me up. I mean, duct tape across the mouth, the nose, my hands, my legs,” he recalled.

Parenti says when he managed to get free of the tape, he realized his car was gone.

“I went to three houses before I found somebody that would answer the door,” Parenti said. “Then the police came.”

A Kettering police detective stopped by Parenti’s house Thursday to let him know that Schuler was arrested in the Cincinnati area earlier that day.

“Well, that’s a relief. But, I added more security on my door and I’m adding cameras,” Parenti said.

Parenti says he is going to need surgery to fix his nose.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group