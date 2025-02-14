Officers, medics respond after SUV rolls over in Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — Officers and medics responded to a rollover crash in Vandalia on Friday.

They got dispatched just before 1:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Fitchland Drive, according to Vandalia dispatchers.

Video and photos show an SUV rolled over on its side and another vehicle sustained front-end damage in a Vandalia neighborhood.

Officers and medics were also at the scene.

News Center 7 has contacted Vandalia Police and Fire to determine if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story.

