Classes expected to resume after water main break at local school

TROTWOOD — A water main break forced a school to close earlier this week.

With the warmer temperatures this week, even more water main breaks are possible.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Mother Brunner Catholic School canceled classes on Monday after the school had a water main break.

They said on social media it affected “a small area on the school’s main floor.”

The school also posted photos on its website.

Classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz says these breaks can create frozen, icy messes in frigid temperatures.

But they can also happen in even more milder temperatures.

“When it peaks back up into like the 30s and 40s, you know, it’s causing the ground to shift,” said Ronald Casey, field services manager.

We will update this story.

Mother Brunner School Water Main Break Photo contributed by Mother Brunner School (via website) (Mother Brunner School (via website) /Mother Brunner School (via website))

